Theta token price sinks 25% overnight after mainnet delay By Cointelegraph

Theta token price sinks 25% overnight after mainnet delay
After recording new all-time highs all throughout 2021, the value of Theta (THETA) dropped 25% in less than 24 hours leading into March 25, following news that the project’s mainnet launch had been pushed back two months.
Theta is a blockchain-based video streaming platform that was gearing up for its official Mainnet 3.0 launch next month. On March 24, the Theta team announced that it was delaying the mainnet launch until the end of June.
