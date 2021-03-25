The ‘Multiple seasons with 1,000 receiving yards’ quiz

Outside of the trade for Carson Wentz, the Colts have been relatively quiet this offseason. On Wednesday, they made another significant move by re-signing wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a one-year, $10 million deal. Keeping Hilton in town was a priority for the Colts, as they hope to get the Wentz era off to a fast start, but if they want to keep pace with the division-rival Tennessee Titans, they had better hope that GM Chris Ballard isn’t done making deals just yet.

As of the end of the 2020 NFL season, 38 active NFL players have registered multiple seasons in which they had 1,000 or more receiving yards, including Hilton, who has accomplished the feat five times over the course of his career. So with that all in mind, how many of these 38 pass-catchers can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!