The last dip is the deepest as wife leaves husband for buying more Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

The last dip is the deepest as wife leaves husband for buying more Bitcoin

The pressure of trying to sell (BTC) at a price top is proving too much for some couples.

A Reddit post revealed that a man’s wife left him after he refused to sell his Bitcoin holdings when the price hit $60,000, and instead loaded up on more BTC during the recent dip.