The Hits’ Spends Full Decade on 200 Chart





Released in 2005, the ‘Stan’ hitmaker’s greatest hits compilation has just notched up its 520th consecutive week on the countdown, making it the only rap release to achieve such feat.

AceShowbiz –

Eminem has made U.S. chart history as his album “Curtain Call: The Hits” has become the only rap release to spend a full decade in the Billboard 200.

The greatest hits compilation, which featured the classic singles “Stan”, “Without Me”, “My Name Is”, and “Lose Yourself”, was released in 2005 and has just notched up its 520th consecutive week on the countdown.

The impressive feat makes “Curtain Call: The Hits” the sixth longest-running album on the chart, behind Pink Floyd‘s “The Dark Side of the Moon” (958 weeks), Bob Marley and the Wailers‘ “Legend” (669 weeks), Journey‘s “Greatest Hits” (659 weeks), the “Black Album” by Metallica (598 weeks), and Guns N’ Roses‘ “Greatest Hits” (520 weeks).

Meanwhile, producer Benny Blanco has revealed Rihanna‘s “Diamonds” single could have been another big smash for Eminem, as he had recorded a track to the beat before losing the 2012 song to his “Love the Way You Lie” collaborator.

Blanco explains he, Stargate, and Sia Furler had originally created the tune for either Kanye West or Lana Del Rey.

“Stargate’s like, ‘Yo, we’re giving this song to Rihanna. It’s going to go,'” Blanco recalled during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know, man. Should we keep the beat for Kanye? I don’t know about it.'”

He continued, “I remember, at the same time, I had given a beat CD like, a month earlier to [music manager] Paul Rosenberg to give to Eminem. And apparently, Eminem had done a song to it, too. And I didn’t even know… So when it happened [was sold to Rihanna], Paul was like, ‘Man, Em had that beat on hold.’ I was like, ‘What? I didn’t even know.'”





However, Blanco was pleased with the way the song turned out with Rihanna, “I’m sitting there, and then I finally am like, ‘You know what, Stargate?’ I let go. I said, ‘You guys know better. Let’s do it.’ She cut the song. First of all, the second she cut the song, they were completely right. I was like, ‘This is the best song I’ve ever done.'”

And Kanye even got the chance to rap on the single as he was recruited for the “Diamonds” remix, “This is how life works, full circle. Kanye West does a remix to the song.”