The biggest bargain on every MLB team

Orlando Ramirez / USA Today Sports Images

The Yankees are an organization known for spending big money, but in recent seasons they’ve also been elite at developing prospects. Torres, acquired in 2016 from the Cubs for Aroldis Chapman, has developed into the star shortstop many envisioned. He was in All-Star in his first two seasons and hit 38 home runs in 2019 before some struggles last season, though he’s set to make only $4 million this season.