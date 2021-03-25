‘The Bachelor’ Alum Taylor Nolan Is Officially Under Investigation Over Past Racist Tweets

Instagram

AceShowbiz –

Former “The Bachelor” contestant Taylor Nolan has been reported to be officially under investigation by Washington state health officials over her past racist tweets. Washington Department of Health spokesperson Gordon MacCracken confirmed the report on Wednesday, March 24.

In MacCracken’s statement, the rep detailed that the inquiry “doesn’t necessarily mean that disciplinary action will occur, just that we are moving to the stage of an investigation.” MacCracken added that the proceedings could take could not be determinded, adding that he couldn’t “predict an outcome.”

After Nolan’s past offensive tweets resurfaced online, the DOH initially hinted that the scandal might impact her career as a license mental health counselor. “This week, we’ve received multiple complaints against Nolan in connection with the issues you mentioned,” MacCracken divulged at the time. “Those complaints are under assessment. Patient safety is our top priority, and we take all complaints seriously.”

Following the backlash, Nolan issued an apology in an Instagram video. “My tweets from 10 years ago are s**tty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful,” she captioned the post. “I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video.”

“I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor. I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong, I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life,” she continued.

As the post only backfired at her, Nolan released another statement on Instagram that read, “Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology.”

“There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past,” she added.