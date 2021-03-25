Texas Longhorns pause football practices due to COVID-19

Late Wednesday night, Chip Brown of 247Sports reported that the Texas Longhorns football program recorded multiple positive COVID-19 test results and planned to cancel at least one practice to conduct additional testing and contact tracing.

Via a statement shared by 247Sports, Texas has since paused football-related activities.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Texas football will pause spring practice sessions as a result of student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols,” the school explained. “The Longhorn medical staff will monitor the situation and COVID-19 testing will continue as a plan for some team activities is reviewed, but all meetings on Thursday will be virtual and team practices will not take place for the next several days, beginning with tomorrow’s scheduled morning workout.”

Brown added that Texas hopes to hold a walkthrough on Monday or Tuesday depending on the results of additional coronavirus testing and subsequent contact tracing and quarantines. It’s believed the positive tests are linked with players who traveled to Miami for spring break festivities last week.

Per The Dallas Morning News, Texas’ spring football game is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tennessee Volunteers, Duke Blue Devils and Ohio State Buckeyes are among noteworthy NCAA Division I programs that have paused activities this month because of COVID-19 concerns. NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee chair and West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons previously vowed the NCAA is willing to review and shift practice schedules pending coronavirus outbreaks, clusters and exposures.