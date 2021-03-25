Teresa Giudice Hints Marriage Is on the Horizon With Beau Luis Ruelas: ‘I Feel It’

Instagram

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star also gushes about her ‘amazing’ sex with the businessman.

Teresa Giudice might be soon walking down the aisle. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has admitted that she can “feel it” when asked about whether she would marry her boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

During a virtual interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday, March 24, Teresa hinted that a marriage to his current boyfriend is possible. “I feel it. We’ll see what happens. I really feel like he’s my soulmate,” the mother of four glowingly stated, leaving host Andy and another guest, actress Jackie Hoffman, jaw-dropped.

During the interview, Teresa also got candid about her sex life with Luis. The Bravo TV star picked one strong word to describe what it is like, gushing that it’s “amazing.” She shared, “Yes! Oh my god, amazing. You don’t even know!” Jackie then chimed in, saying, “If he’s Latin he’s probably the only one who could keep up with that libido of hers.”





Teresa later described what she meant with amazing. “I like a lot of attention and so does he. We both give each other a lot of attention, which I love. We can’t keep our hands off each other,” she explained.

On how Luis is different from her ex-husband Joe Giudice, the 48-year-old explained, “Well with Louie is just more very open. He gets me to open up. Like, I know exactly what he’s feeling. He expresses his feelings.” She added, “Because he’s so open, it makes me express my feelings to him.”

Andy was later being curious about Teresa and Luis’ recent major step in their relationship by buying a $3.3 million mansion in Montville, New Jersey. While the host thought it’s so early in their relationship, Teresa disagreed, saying, “No, not at all. It’s an investment property and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Teresa confirmed her relationship with Luis in November 2020. Taking it to her Facebook account, she posted a photo of her and her new beau alongside a caption read, “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend [a heart emoji].”