Taylor Swift Taps Maren Morris for Unreleased Song Revamp From ‘Fearless’

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision

Freshly winning Grammy Award weeks ago, the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker is ready to release a new song ‘From the Vault’ which features the ‘My Church’ singer singing background vocals.

AceShowbiz –

Taylor Swift has recruited Maren Morris to revamp an old song only her most dedicated fans have heard.

“You All Over Me” will lead Taylor’s first “From the Vault” release from the star’s reimagined “Fearless” sessions. The track was recorded for the 2008 project, but it didn’t make the cut.

Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Swift on her Grammy winning 2020 “Folklore” album and the follow-up “Evermore”, produced the reworked song, which Swift co-wrote when she was 18.

Making use of Twitter, the “Love Story” hitmaker shared snaps of herself and Morris on Wednesday, March 24. Along with the photos, she wrote, “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called ‘You All Over Me’ (‘From The Vault’).”

“One thing I’ve been loving about these ‘From the Vault’ songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” Taylor tweets. “I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!” She then ended with, “Can’t wait for you to hear it [love]”

<br />

The new release, which will drop on Thursday, March 25, features six previously unreleased songs.

Taylor’s new version of “Love Story”, the stand-out track from “Fearless”, dropped last month.

The singer has opted to re-record a number of tracks from her back catalogue to thwart sales of the originals following music mogul Scooter Braun’s takeover of her former record label.