Taylor Swift Resolves Legal Feud With Utah Theme Park Over ‘Evermore’

Instagram/Beth Garrabrant

The ‘Willow’ singer has settled her legal dispute with a Utah theme park after the two parties launched lawsuit against each other over ‘Evermore’ trademark.

AceShowbiz –

Taylor Swift and Utah theme park Evermore have dropped their respective lawsuits against one another.

Evermore Park bosses filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on 2 February (21), claiming the pop star gaffed when she slapped “Evermore” – the title of her latest album – on merchandise, insisting they own the copyright to the name and asking for millions of dollars in damages.

But Swift’s TAS Rights Management then hit back by launching a countersuit against Evermore Park, arguing that the park has long had costumed performers singing hits by the singer and others without the correct license. They had requested a jury trial in the case.

However, both suits have since been resolved, with a spokesperson for Swift telling Rolling Stone, “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.”

In her countersuit, Taylor Swift and her team claimed Evermore Park had been sent letters by BMI Nashville in August 2019 and around a month later, “following up on a number of prior contact attempts, alerting them once again of their unauthorised performance of the Works and their legal obligation to obtain licenses for the public performance of the Works.”

According to her attorneys, despite Evermore Park being inundated with “phone calls, emails, letters, and draft license agreements,” the theme park “ignored these messages” and continued using the songs without a license or payment “with full knowledge of their infringement, to drive attention and attendance” to the park.

They also alleged that representatives for Evermore Park recently contacted BMI Nashville requesting a “retroactive license” after apparently catching wind of the singer’s plans to sue.