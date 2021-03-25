Take That’s Howard Donald Calls His Boyband’s Music ‘Sh*t’

WENN

Howard Donald describes his boyband as ‘business’ as the singer claims he and bandmates spent at least $13.7 million to produce impressive live shows for their fans.

AceShowbiz –

Howard Donald has jokingly branded Take That‘s music “s**t.”

The 52-year-old boy band star has confessed that his band’s songs – which include mega-hits “Back for Good”, “Relight My Fire”, and “Patience” – are not necessarily his favourite tunes as he revealed he is a lover of electronic music.

He told the “Events That Made Me” podcast when asked which Take That songs are his favourites, “I don’t like any of them, they’re all s**t.”

On what he is listening to, he added, “At the moment I’ve got 15 boxes of vinyl, all dance music from the late 80s and 90s, I’m sifting through – Beck, Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Human League, Gary Numan.”

“I generally listen to a lot of electronic music – I listen to a lot of dance music.”

The musician hailed Take That “a business” and said they invest millions into making their live shows impressive for their fans.

He said, “We’ve always said we want people to walk out of those arenas and say: ‘Wow. It was an amazing show. I got my $109 (£80) worth.’ ”

“Production wise, you could spend anywhere between $13.7 million (£10million) – $20.5 million (£15million) producing a show like that.”

“Then obviously you’ve got to do enough shows to get your money back, otherwise you would be doing it for free. And we are a business at the end of the day.”

And Howard – who is joined in the group by Gary Barlow, 50, and Mark Owen, 49, in the current lineup – insisted you don’t have to be into the “Rule the World” hitmakers’ music to enjoy their performances.

He added, “We never used to see guys at our show, and bit by bit the girlfriends would be bringing the guys, and the guys would have their arms in the air.”

“They’ve come along because they know Take That’s going to deliver a performance – whether you like the music or not.”