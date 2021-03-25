Stranded campers and dog rescued by ADF after being cut off by floodwaters in Wollondilly Forest

Nine stranded campers and a pet dog have been rescued after being cut off by floodwaters south-west of Sydney.
The group, which included a nine-year-old boy, were stranded for six days in the in the Wollondilly Forest.
The heavy rains turned a creek into a raging torrent, washing away the campsite and the group’s food supplies.
A Royal Navy Taipan helicopter crew extracted the seven friends, a father and son, and dog yesterday in a delicate operation.
The evacuees were taken to Mittagong Sports field where they were met by members of the NSW SES.
There are currently two Navy helicopters supporting aerial search and rescue operations, with four Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopters arriving from Townsville today.