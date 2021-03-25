Sports anchor hilariously delivers LSU-Michigan highlights with MS Paint

Dear NCAA, you made him do it.

Andrew Clay, the sports director of TV station KATC (Lafayette, La.), was stuck Monday night. Because of the NCAA’s rules, he couldn’t show Round 2 highlights of the LSU-Michigan game from the NCAA Tournament until the postgame show had concluded on CBS, where the game aired. But where did that leave the local Louisianans who wanted to see how the Tigers played?

Thankfully for his viewers, Clay had a clever, artistic and hilarious workaround: Just show them the game highlights via MS Paint!

The ensuing segment was not only informative, but also comedy gold:

Some highlights from the segment include the “NBA Jam” reference with Cameron Thomas shooting red-hot from 3-point range. Plus, the MS Paint versions of WIll Wade and Juwan Howard were simply uncanny.

Naturally, the clip made Clay a viral hit, and he was happy to interact with people who clearly appreciated his artistic genius.

Clay was also open to some constructive criticism. Silver lining, there’s going to be another iteration!