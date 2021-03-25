Skrill Digital Wallet Extends Crypto Services To US States Via Coinbase Partnership By CoinQuora



Skrill Digital Wallet Extends Crypto Services To US States Via Coinbase Partnership



Paysafe’s flagship digital wallet solution, Skrill, will cater to US crypto enthusiasts who seek to buy and sell supported cryptos in fiat currencies and .

Selected US Customers Can Now Hold Cryptocurrencies Through A Coinbase-Powered Solution

Paysafe’s digital wallet solution, Skrill, has increased its global footprint, adding 11 US states to its 30+ nation reach. The move will see the leading crypto exchange platform, Coinbase, provide a new white-label solution to Skrill, enabling its users to easily buy and sell cryptocurrencies in fewer transactions and lower fees.

Skrill’s crypto offerings can now be used by US residents in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, De…

