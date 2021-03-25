Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.49% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.49%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.49%.

The best performers of the session on the were CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 4.00 points to trade at 44.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) added 9.83% or 2.65 points to end at 29.60 and Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) was up 8.83% or 10.60 points to 130.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Swicorp Wabel REIT (SE:), which fell 4.12% or 0.34 points to trade at 7.92 at the close. Food Products Co. (SE:) declined 2.78% or 5.40 points to end at 188.60 and Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) was down 2.47% or 0.36 points to 14.20.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 111 to 75 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alinma Tokio Marine Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 9.83% or 2.65 to 29.60. Shares in Saudi Industrial Export Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.83% or 10.60 to 130.60.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 3.22% or 1.97 to $59.21 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 2.79% or 1.80 to hit $62.61 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.36% or 6.20 to trade at $1739.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.07% to 4.4263, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.16% at 92.677.