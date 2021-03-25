Sarah Harding Releases Charity Single Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram

The Girls Aloud member is raising money to help fund cancer research at the NHS Foundation by releasing new single ‘Wear It Like a Crown’ amid her struggle with cancer.

AceShowbiz –

Sarah Harding will raise money for the NHS with her new charity single, “Wear It Like a Crown”.

The Girls Aloud star went public with her terminal breast cancer diagnosis last year (20), and documents her battle in her new book “Hear Me Out“. The publication topped the U.K. book charts shortly after its release, and Sarah is now hoping for similar success with her new tune – with proceeds going to the Christie NHS Foundation to help fund cancer research.

Writing on her Instagram page on Thursday (25Mar21), Sarah told fans, “Hi everyone – hope you are all keeping well. It’s been so lovely to hear that you guys have been enjoying Hear Me Out, both the book and the song! I can’t believe you nutters got the song not only into the charts, but to NUMBER ONE! I love you all so much, you are the best people in the world.”

“So, while I was searching through my laptop for old photos to include in the book I actually came across a song I’d recorded about 10 years ago. I’ve always really loved it, and it made me feel a bit sad that no one ever got to hear it.”

“I mentioned this to my team and they said we could release it, and I thought ‘why the hell not?’ It’s called Wear It Like A Crown and it’s out on iTunes and streaming… FROM TODAY.”

She continued, “I’ve literally no idea how this all works anymore, but on the off chance it generates any profit, I’ll give it all to the Christie NHS Foundation @christiecharity where I’m receiving my treatment. If you’ve read my book you’ll know just how amazing the Doctors, Nurses and all the staff at The Christie are. They are actual angels.”

“I hope you all like Wear It Like a Crown, give it a listen through the link in my bio and let me know what you think. Lots of love, S x”

<br />

“Wear It Like a Crown” is available to buy now.