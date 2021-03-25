Salma Hayek Gets Well-Wishes From Fans After Suffering Ankle Injury

Instagram

Just days before revealing that she sprained her ankle, the Frida Kahio depicter in ‘Frida’ treats her online devotees to a stunning swimsuit where she shows off her toned legs.

Salma Hayek has accidentally sprained her ankle. When revealing her injury on her social media account, the Frida Kahio depicter in “Frida” got herself showered with well-wishes from her online devotees.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, the 54-year-old actress shared a picture of her reading a book about late famed painter, Frida Kahlo. The snap saw her putting her injured ankle on a pillow with an ice pack on top of it. In the accompanying message, she wrote, “Nothing like reading a book about #fridakahlo when you sprain an ankle.”

Salma has since received supportive comments and well-wishes from her followers. One user replied, “Don’t let your leg hurt, get well soon, you are the best! [heart emoji].” Another recalled, “As Frida Kahlo once said ‘What do I need feet for when I have wings to fly?’ just a lil joke, I love u queen, wishing your feet to get better soon [heart emoji] sending love and positive energy.”

The outpouring support did not stop there. More come forward with one stating, “Have a good rest and a speedy recovery.” Someone else sent similar sentiment, “hope you have a speedy recovery!!” An individual wished, “Hope you get better soon!”

Just days before posting the photo, the “Bliss” star took to Instagram to treat her fans to a stunning swimsuit picture in which she showed off her toned legs. In the image, she is seen rocking a tie-front, low-cut one piece and sunglasses. She simply captioned it, “#sundayfunday.”

Salma has recently opened up about her diet. When speaking to HELLO!, she divulged, “My relationship with food is extremely emotional, as I eat when I am sad, I eat when I am happy, I eat when I’m relaxing… That’s why it is important for me to make good choices when it comes to the food.”

Noting that she loves food that reminds her of her upbringing in Mexico, Salma explained, “It’s a cultural reflection of who you are and where you came from.” She then added, “I am happy whenever I’m eating food my family would make, because it brings me back to happy memories.”