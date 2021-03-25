Rihanna Says She’s Releasing A New Song Soon

Rihanna does a lot of amazing things — which is partly why she hasn’t released new music in, like, a long-ass time.
But we’ve been patiently waiting for new music from Rihanna and, thankfully, it looks like our wish might be granted soon.
When an Instagram user suggested that Rihanna should “celebrate” her latest music milestone “by releasing a song!,” Rihanna replied, “I think I should” along with a “soon” emoji.
“Just 1 tho lol,” Rih was quick to clarify — meaning, it doesn’t look like the proper follow-up to ANTI is coming any time soon.
Of course, this doesn’t mean that a new album isn’t in the works — in fact, Rihanna’s previously teased that it’s already finished.
And it’s not like we haven’t heard her on anything lately: Last year, she appeared on Canadian R&B singer and Drake affiliate PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It.”
Still: We want new music, Rihanna! And we’ll certainly take what we can get, too.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!