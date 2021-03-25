Ray Dalio says ‘good probability’ of a US Bitcoin ban By Cointelegraph

Hedge FUD manager: Ray Dalio says ‘good probability’ of a US Bitcoin ban
As the correction deepens, the fear, uncertainty, and doubt has returned, with billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio adding a whole bunch more of it.
In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief on March 24, the founder of the $150 billion hedge fund Bridgewater Associates stated that there is a “good probability” that the U.S. government could ban Bitcoin just as it did with gold ownership in the 1930s.
