Raptors trade Norman Powell to Trail Blazers

The Raptors will send Norman Powell to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland won the bidding war for Powell, who is expected to turn down an $11.6M player option for next season and become a free agent. He will add another scoring option to a Blazers team that already has Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in the backcourt. It was reported that roughly half the league called Toronto to inquire about Powell, who is having a career-best season at 19.5 PPG.

The Raptors opted for financial flexibility in the deal. Hood, 28, has a $10.86M contract for next season that is non-guaranteed until June 23. Hood’s playing time has dropped off sharply this season, and he’s shooting just 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Trent is making $1.66M and will be a restricted free agent this summer if Toronto makes a $2.12M qualifying offer. The third-year swingman became a part-time starter this season and is averaging a career-high 15.0 PPG.

Portland generates a $1.7M trade exception in the deal, tweets Bobby Marks of ESPN. Bird rights will accompany Powell and Trent, so their new teams can go over the cap to re-sign them.