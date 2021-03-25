Raccoon Is Eliminated While Wild Card Contestant Stays

FOX/Michael Becker

Kicking off the night is Russian Doll who brings a third singer for their performance of Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder’ in the the Group A Wildcard Round of the popular FOX series.

AceShowbiz –

“The Masked Singer” returned with a new episode on Wednesday, March 24. In the episode, the contestants from Group A, including Seashell, Raccoon, Robopine and Russian Doll, took the stage for the Group A Wildcard Round.

Kicking off the night was Russian Doll who brought a third singer for their performance of Shawn Mendes‘ “Wonder”. In their clue package, one of them claimed that they “haven’t always been in unison.” They also mentioned about an accident that almost killed one of them. Other clues included a banjo, three planets, “HELP” on letter blocks, a fire engine toy and a high-five. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, who were joined by guest panelist Joel McHale, named Lady A (Lady Antebellum), Boyz II Men and Sugarland for their guesses.

The next singer was Raccoon. He mentioned in his clue package that he started his career as a fighter. “My uncle taught me how to box and I trained harder than anyone,” Raccoon said. “One day I became a champion. Decades later, I retired my glove until I was asked to train a Hollywood leading man. Eventually, I wasn’t just training the leading man — I was the leading man.”

He sang “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash that night. The panelist guessed Tony Danza, Danny DeVito, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight.

Up next was Robophine, who belted out a rendition of John Legend‘s “All of Me”. It was such an empotional performance as it moved Nicole to tears. “I have never been more compelled at any other performance on any other season ever,” Nicole said.

As for the clue package, Robophine mentioned about admiration to construction workers and stuffed cat. Nicole believed that Jason Derulo might be under the custome, while others named Wesley Snipes and Eddie Murphy.

Following it up was Seashell who hit the stage to deliver a powerful performance of Demi Lovato‘s “Confident”. Seashell’s clue package featured baseballs, bagels, eggs, a pitcher of milk, succulents, a cat and a two-minute stopwatch.

Later, Orca, the show’s first wildcard contestant, took the stage to sing Twisted Sister‘s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. “I was 24 and closer to becoming a punchline than achieving my goal of becoming a big star,” Orca shared. “My dad told me if I didn’t make waves by 25, it was time to move on. The clock was ticking, I had to hustle. So I improvised. I hid my audition tapes inside boxes of pizza and delivered them all around the town.” Among the guesses were The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Kevin Bacon and Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl.

It was time for the judges and virual audience to vote. Eventually they decided to keep Orca on the competition and Raccoon was unfortunately sent home. As he took off his mask, it was revealed that Raccoon was actor Danny Trejo.