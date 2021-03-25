Prince Albert Criticizes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Airing Out Family’s Dirty Laundry

WENN/Instar/Lia Toby

While the Prince of Monaco says he ‘can understand the pressure’ that the Sussex couple is under, he finds their ‘public display of dissatisfaction’ inappropriate.

No one is more appropriate to share two cents on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey than a fellow royal. As the Sovereign Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert has weighed in on the Sussexes’ headline-making sitdown, which aired on CBS earlier this month.

In an interview with BBC World News, Prince Albert criticized Meghan and Harry for airing out their family’s dirty laundry. While he understands “the pressure that they were under,” the 63-year-old found the couple’s “public display of dissatisfaction” inappropriate.

“It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place,” he told the BBC’s Yalda Hakim on Thursday, March 25. But the prince said he believes “these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family,” adding that “it doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that.”

“It did bother me a little bit,” Prince Albert said of the interview. “I can understand where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions.”

Still, the son of late American actress Grace Kelly wishes nothing but the best for Harry, who along with his wife has stepped down as senior member of the British royal family. “It’s a difficult world out there, and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices,” he advised.

Meghan and Harry made some bombshell revelations during their interview with Oprah, including her claims that unnamed palace officials were concerned about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be while she was pregnant and how British media’s scrutiny pushed her to the brink of suicide.

Harry’s brother Prince William has reacted to the interview, insisting, “We’re very much not a racist family.”