President Biden is expected to discuss the pandemic today at his first news conference.

President Biden, who has said that responding to the coronavirus crisis is his No. 1 responsibility, will face reporters in his first formal news conference Thursday afternoon.

In recent months, the numbers of cases and deaths in the United States have fallen, in part because of the accelerating pace of vaccinations.

Reporters are likely to ask Mr. Biden about that vaccination effort, the threat of new variants of the virus and the pressure to reopen schools over the objections of some teachers and their unions.

Thursday is Mr. Biden’s 64th day in office, which is unusually late for a president in modern times to hold his first formal news conference, though he has periodically answered questions from the news media in more informal settings.