PM describes Clive Palmer’s vaccine claims as ‘complete rubbish’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken aim at mining magnate Clive Palmer for distributing vaccine misinformation, describing it as “complete rubbish”.

The former politician is sending out yellow and black flyers across the country, questioning the speed of the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr Palmer also claims appropriate safety checks and balances have not been carried out.

Clive Palmer’s vaccine claims have been described as “complete rubbish” by the prime minister. (Alex Ellinghausen/The Sydney Morning Herald)

A pamphlet distributed by Clive Palmer questioning the vaccine approval process. (9News)

Mr Morrison said the Federal Government is doing everything it can to clamp down on false vaccine campaigns.

“This is misinformation, pure and simple,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

“It’s rubbish, complete rubbish.”