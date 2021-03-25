Home Business Philippine shares rise before c.bank meeting; S.Korea bounces back on budget boost

Philippine shares climbed over 1% ahead

of a monetary policy meeting as investors expected the country’s

central bank to stick to a dovish tone, while South Korean

shares snapped four days of losses after a budget boost.

The Manila benchmark index hit its highest level in

nearly a week. In line with other regional peers, Philippines’

central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest

rate unchanged.

“BSP is set to continue to cite the need for accommodative

monetary policy conditions as the economy grapples with a

renewed wave of Covid-19 infections and a slow start to its

vaccination drive,” Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note.

Unlike the central banks in countries such as Russia and

Brazil, which have embarked on a monetary tightening cycle,

Asian peers are likely to maintain their dovish stance for some

time, DBS Bank economists said.

“Base effects are expected to buoy growth and inflation in

the region this year, but in absence of demand-side pressures

and tighter labor markets, there will be little impetus to

abandon the overall dovish hue.”

South Korean shares, which had shed nearly 3% in

last four sessions, bounced back after the country’s parliament

approved a 14.9 trillion won ($13.13 billion) supplementary

budget to boost aid for small businesses and those taking a hit

from the pandemic.

Elsewhere, stocks saw muted moves as a sell-off in Chinese

technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from

U.S. bourses rattled some investors.

The U.S. securities regulator is rolling out measures that

would kick foreign companies off U.S. stock exchanges if they do

not comply with U.S. auditing standards, which is widely

expected to target Chinese firms.

Geopolitical concerns further added to investor caution

after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea

near Japan, fueling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and

ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in

Washington.

Thai stocks pared gains and the baht fell

0.4% after the country’s exports in February posted a

bigger-than-expected drop from a year earlier, weighed down by

lower gold shipments.

ING analysts warned the figures should reinforce the

downside growth risk to the economy, especially with continued

sluggish exports and firmer imports narrowing the trade surplus.

“Such an economic backdrop and sustained political

uncertainty should keep THB as one of Asia’s underperforming

currencies this year,” they added.

Most other regional currencies weakened against the dollar,

as the greenback hit a fresh four-month high.

The Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit

and the Taiwan dollar all dropped 0.2% each.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0419 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.23 -5.26 0.92 4.46

China

India +0.00 +0.70 -0.75 3.28

Indones -0.21 -2.84 -1.09 1.84

ia

Malaysi -0.15 -2.78 -0.13 -1.65

a

Philipp -0.08 -1.27 1.46 -7.67

ines

S.Korea

Singapo -0.07 -1.94 0.33 10.55

re

Taiwan -0.17 -0.37 0.27 9.12

Thailan -0.35 -3.70 0.16 8.56

d

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

