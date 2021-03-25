Philippine shares rise before c.bank meeting; S.Korea bounces back on budget boost

Article content

Philippine shares climbed over 1% ahead

of a monetary policy meeting as investors expected the country’s

central bank to stick to a dovish tone, while South Korean

shares snapped four days of losses after a budget boost.

The Manila benchmark index hit its highest level in

nearly a week. In line with other regional peers, Philippines’

central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest

rate unchanged.

“BSP is set to continue to cite the need for accommodative

monetary policy conditions as the economy grapples with a

renewed wave of Covid-19 infections and a slow start to its

vaccination drive,” Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note.

Unlike the central banks in countries such as Russia and

Brazil, which have embarked on a monetary tightening cycle,

Asian peers are likely to maintain their dovish stance for some

time, DBS Bank economists said.

“Base effects are expected to buoy growth and inflation in

the region this year, but in absence of demand-side pressures

and tighter labor markets, there will be little impetus to

abandon the overall dovish hue.”

South Korean shares, which had shed nearly 3% in

last four sessions, bounced back after the country’s parliament

approved a 14.9 trillion won ($13.13 billion) supplementary