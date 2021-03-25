Pfizer executive says EU export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines would be a ‘lose-lose’ situation By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in Stains
ZURICH (Reuters) – European Union export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines would result in a ‘lose-lose’ situation for everyone, including EU members, a Pfizer (NYSE:) executive said, a day after the bloc tightened its oversight of shot deliveries beyond its borders.
“We have observed these recent developments with concern,” Sabine Bruckner, Swiss country manager for Pfizer, said at a Swiss government press conference on Thursday.
“Our executive leadership has been in direct contact with the European Union. Our position has been laid out, we are very critical, we can’t support it at all,” she added.
“Should it really come to export restrictions, that would be a ‘lose-lose’ situation for everyone, also for the members of the European Union.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.