Orlando Bloom Trolled Over His Plant-Based Diet

Katy Perry’s husband admits he has been the running joke of his friends and family after sharing in an interview about his healthy menu, which includes collagen powder, green powders and ‘brain octane oil’ for breakfast.

Orlando Bloom has been a “running joke” since he revealed his healthy eating tips.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star raised eyebrows when he let The Sunday Times newspaper into a day in his life, as he confessed he regularly has collagen powder, green powders and “brain octane oil” for his breakfast.

And since the interview went viral, his friends and family haven’t stopped making his comments the punchline of all of their jokes.

Speaking on “The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show”, Orlando quipped, “I’ve been the running joke of my friend groups and family. I was asked what my porridge recipe was. By the way, vanilla in your porridge will take it to the next level.”

In the original interview, Orlando discussed his plant-based diet.

“I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein,” he said. “It’s all quite LA, really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots. By 9 A.M. it’s breakfast, which is usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips.”

“I’m 90 per cent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever. At some point in time we’ll look back and not be able to believe we used to eat meat.

In The Times interview, Orlando also shared about his daily routine at home with his fiancee Katy Parry. “I wake up at around 6.30. I have a smart ring sleep tracker and the first thing I do is look at the app to see if I’ve had a good sleep and check my readiness for the day,” he said. “Then I check on my daughter, who’s usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancee [Perry] needs her.”