Orlando Bloom Defended His Healthy Morning Routine

“I’ve been the running joke of just about everybody.”
Orlando Bloom is shaking off all those funny comments about his morning routine after he explained what he eats for breakfast in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.
In the article, Bloom said he likes to “earn” his breakfast, so he tends to work out in the morning.
“I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein,” he said at the time. “It’s all quite L.A, really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.”
If he does eat breakfast, then he’ll make himself some porridge with “a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips.”
“I’m 90 percent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month,” Bloom explained. “I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever.”
“At some point in time we’ll look back and not be able to believe we used to eat meat,” he continued. “Then I’ll have a shower and get dressed. I like to make an effort. No tracksuit bottoms.”
Bloom’s interview went viral shortly after it was published, and his fans didn’t hesitate to share their comments on Twitter.
While speaking with the radio show, Bloom said he didn’t take the backlash from his interview too seriously.
“I mean, I was asked what was my porridge recipe?” he said. “And by the way, vanilla in your porridge will take it to the next level. Trust me.”
As for his brain octane oil recipe, well, “that’s really just two teaspoons of sugar,” he revealed. “Don’t tell anyone.”
It’s great that Bloom has found a routine that works for him — but, in general, everyone should do whatever makes them feel good in the morning, which is always good to remember.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!