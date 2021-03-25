One new local COVID-19 case confirmed in Stafford, Brisbane

Queensland has recorded a new locally acquired case of COVID-19 , with warnings for possible exposure sites across Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the new case is a 26-year-old man from Stafford in Brisbane who returned a positive test result yesterday.

The man, who is a landscaper, has been infectious in the community since last Friday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed that a young man in the Brisbane community has tested positive to COVID-19. (9News)

Ms Palaszczuk said there is “no need for alarm”, but there are a number of venues of concern including a Bunnings, fresh food market stalls and a shopping centre.

From midday, aged care homes, hospitals and prisons will be closed to visitors across Brisbane City and Moreton City council areas.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said she is “hopeful” there will no further restrictions put in place however this will depend on whether any further cases are identified over the next 48 hours.

“I think Queenslanders know what to do,” she said.

“We’re just on the cusp of having to put in restrictions and having people vaccinated.”

Carindale Shopping Centre from 11am on March 20

The fresh food market stall at Gasworks, Newstead on March 21

Mamma’s Italian Restaurant at Redcliffe on March 21 at 12.20pm

The Guzman y Gomez drive-through at Stafford on March 22 at 12.30pm

Bunnings at Stafford on March 22 at 1pm

Aldi at Stafford on March 22

Locations in Fortitude Valley over the weekend

On March 22, the man worked while potentially infectious.

Dr Young said it is unlikely he passed the virus to anyone else during this time.

Queensland Health have asked that people watch carefully for updates with specific timeframes where community transmission may have occurred.

Anyone who visited possible infection sites will be required to isolate immediately.

People living in Brisbane and Moreton Bay have been urged to monitor carefully for symptoms of COVID-19 and anyone who becomes unwell in the next 14 days has been told to come forward for testing.

It is not yet known how the man became infected.

Authorities are undertaking genome sequencing to determine which strain of COVID-19 he has acquired.

Dr Young urged people to “go out and enjoy the outdoors” this weekend instead of indoor events.

Ms Palaszczuk urged people living and visiting Brisbane City Council and Moreton Bay areas who are in crowded areas to wear a mask.

She also urged people to remember to socially distance.

“People are not social distancing. We really need people to social distance and the other thing that’s coming back is everyone is doing handshakes again,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Please, we are still in the midst of a pandemic.

“Now is not the time to break our social distancing, our good hand hygiene and the handshakes. So I’m sorry everyone.”

COVID-19 fragments detected in wastewater

Earlier, Queensland Health issued a statement saying COVID-19 fragments had been detected in Brisbane.