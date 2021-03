The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on March 25 and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

The relay began in northeastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 died in the tragedy,

Actor Satomi Hishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi helped light the celebration cauldron.