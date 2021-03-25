Olly Alexander Reveals Release Date of Years and Years’ First Solo Single

Instagram

Just days after it was announced that the pop group will be changed into a solo project, the ‘Desire’ hitmaker shares his excitement to unleash new song, ‘Starstruck’.

AceShowbiz –

Olly Alexander will drop his first solo Years & Years song, “Starstruck”, on 8 April.

The pop trio – which originally formed as a five-piece in 2010 – revealed last week, end March 21, that the 30-year-old singer will continue to front Years & Years, but as a solo project, without Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen.

And now the “Desire” hitmaker has confirmed his first solo Years & Years single will be released next month.

Olly captioned the artwork for the song on Twitter: “S T A R S T R U C K april 8th i’m really really excited. (sic)”

<br />

The group – whose debut album “Communion” was released in 2015 – said of their future in their statement last week, “Dear Y&Y fans… There’s been some changes that we want to fill you in on.”

“This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project. The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

“These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years). New Y&Y music will be coming this spring.”

<br />

Originally, the band – whose second record “Palo Santo” dropped three years ago – also featured Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria, who both left in 2013.

The group’s Twitter account reflects the changes as the bio reads, “hi i’m @alexander_olly and this is my music. (sic).”