Olive Garden Owner Rallies on Better-Than-Expected Earnings By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Darden (NYSE:) blew expectations out of the water with its most recent results — even amid lockdowns and shuttered restaurants.

Fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.73 billion beat the estimated $1.61 billion, with profit of 98 cents besting the expected 68 cents. The company’s fourth quarter guidance also beat analyst forecasts, with estimated sales of $2.1 billion versus $1.94 billion and net income of up to $1.70 versus $1.20, according to data compiled by Investing.com.

Shares of the Olive Garden owner are up 4.2%. The stock hit a record last week, even as sales and profit have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Darden has 13 buy ratings, three holds and no sells. 

Earlier this week, firms from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) to Raymond James increased their price targets on the company.

 

