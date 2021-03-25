Nuggets win big at trade deadline with Gordon blockbuster

There’s such an embarrassment of riches in terms of younger talent on Denver’s roster that it could afford to part ways with players like Gary Harris — once thought to be a foundational piece to a championship puzzle — along with R.J. Hampton.

Hampton was a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and didn’t play college basketball, opting to play overseas to gain professional experience instead once he left high school. He was a highly touted recruit who has loads of upside, so really, the Magic are getting two first-rounders and have a good chance of hitting big on Hampton already.

Next offseason, Harris will be a free agent, but until then, he should be a decent replacement for Fournier in Orlando and be motivated to prove himself in a contract year.

While Gary Clark isn’t much of an intriguing player for the Nuggets to receive in return, they certainly know how to cultivate young talent better than just about any organization in the NBA. Losing Harris and Hampton hurts, but gaining Gordon is well worth it.

While Harris and Hampton could’ve contributed somewhere down the line in Denver, the team has hit on enough draft picks to forgo its perpetual long view and focus on winning now.

Because of that brilliant playoff run, the Nuggets are ahead of schedule, but now they have a legitimate fourth star in Gordon to pair with Jokic, Porter and point guard Jamal Murray to form one of the premier quartets in the NBA.

After landing Gordon, there’s no question Denver won the NBA trade deadline. You can bet no one in the West wants any part of these Nuggets once the playoffs roll around.