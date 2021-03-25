Nuggets trade picks, Hartenstein to Cavs for McGee

It’s officially NBA trade deadline day and the Denver Nuggets have made one of the first moves, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team is acquiring center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks.

While he started only one game for the Cavaliers, McGee proved to be a valuable contributor off the bench, averaging over eight points and five rebounds in just 15 minutes per game. McGee may not be a superstar, but he does provide some much-needed rim protection for the Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic is not exactly known as one of the league’s premier post defenders.

He is also someone with major playoff experience. McGee has won three championships over the course of his career, including last year with the Los Angeles Lakers, who knocked the Nuggets out of the Western Conference Finals in five games.

For the Cavaliers, moving McGee made sense, as they were able to add a few picks, as well as Hartenstein, who is an intriguing if somewhat underwhelming prospect for a team that is very much rebuilding.

As we move closer to the 3 pm EST deadline, expect more trades to be made, with several marquee players potentially being moved, including Kyle Lowry.