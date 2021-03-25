‘Nomadland’ Claims Top Honor at 2021 Producers Guild Awards

Fox Searchlight Pictures

‘The Crown’, in the meantime, takes home the prize for Episodic Television – Drama, and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ secures the trophy for Limited Series Television at the March 24 ceremony.

AceShowbiz –

“Nomadland” has taken another big step towards Oscars glory after picking up the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the Producer’s Guild of America Awards.

Chloe Zhao’s acclaimed movie landed the virtual ceremony’s top honour – a prize that has predicted the Oscars Best Picture award for 21 years out of the last 31 – on Wednesday, March 24.

There were also big wins for “The Crown” (Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama), “The Queen’s Gambit” (Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television), and “Hamilton” (Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures).

The full list of winners is: