‘Nomadland’ Claims Top Honor at 2021 Producers Guild Awards

‘The Crown’, in the meantime, takes home the prize for Episodic Television – Drama, and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ secures the trophy for Limited Series Television at the March 24 ceremony.
AceShowbiz –
“Nomadland” has taken another big step towards Oscars glory after picking up the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the Producer’s Guild of America Awards.
Chloe Zhao’s acclaimed movie landed the virtual ceremony’s top honour – a prize that has predicted the Oscars Best Picture award for 21 years out of the last 31 – on Wednesday, March 24.
There were also big wins for “The Crown” (Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama), “The Queen’s Gambit” (Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television), and “Hamilton” (Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures).
The full list of winners is:
- Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: “Nomadland” – Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloe Zhao
- Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama: “The Crown” (Season 4) – Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn
- Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: “The Last Dance” (Season 1) – Producers: producers: Mike Tollin, Curtis Polk, Estee Portnoy, Andrew Thompson, Gregg Winik, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Connor Schell, Peter Guber, Jason Hehir
- Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television: “The Queen’s Gambit” – Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto
- Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: “Hamilton” – Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller
- Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: “Soul” – Producer: Dana Murray
- Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 7)
- Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: “My Octopus Teacher” – Producer: Craig Foster
- Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 12)
- Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy: “Schitt’s Creek” (Season 6) – Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis
- Outstanding Sports Program: “Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” (Season 1)
- Innovation Award: BRCvr
- Outstanding Short Form Program: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 3)
- Outstanding Children’s Program: “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”
- Charles Fitzsimons Award: Vince Van Petten
- PGA/UCLA Vision Award: Stephanie Allain