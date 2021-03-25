Noah Centineo Fitness Transformation

Is it hot in here or is it just Noah? 🔥
And let’s just say those workouts have seriously paid off, because this ~gem~ recently graced our timeline.
DOGPOUND founder and CEO Kirk Myers also gave fans a glimpse into the actor’s fierce fitness routine, and all I’ve got to say is HOT DAMN!
Fans couldn’t help but agree.
Does anyone have a tall glass of ice water? Because we’re all thirsty as hell after those shirtless snapshots.
What do you think of Noah’s fitness transformation? Sound off in the comments below!
