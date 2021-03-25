No. 24 Mizzou ends the regular season with a sweep

Missouri Athletics

Photo: Missouri Athletics

STARKVILLE, Miss. – 24th-ranked Mizzou Volleyball (15-7, 15-7 SEC) earned its second 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18) sweep of Mississippi State (4-14, 4-14 SEC) in as many days on Thursday.

The Tigers were led offensively by senior Kylie Deberg and sophomore Claudia Dillon. Deberg floored a match-high 14 kills while Dillon added 10 terminations from the middle and hit .600 on the day.

On the defensive side of the net, freshman Emily Brown posted 14 digs as Mizzou held Mississippi State to just .182 hitting. The Tigers also racked up eight blocks, led by redshirt junior Anna D’Cruz who matched her Mizzou high with five rejections.

#SHOWME TOP PERFORMERS

Deberg: 14 kills on .333 hitting, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 3 digs

Dillon: 10 kills on .600 hitting, 2 blocks, 1 ace, 4 digs

Brown: 14 digs, 1 ace, 4 assists

Andrea Fuentes: 31 assists, 6 digs

HEAR FROM HEAD COACH JOSHUA TAYLOR

On closing the regular season and a taking third in SEC…

“This has been a long season and I’m so proud of our girls. To go through COVID-19, a split season, losing teammates to injury and still come out third in a tough conference is incredibly impressive. They proved their toughness and for that I am proud. We’re looking forward to April 4th.”

#MIZ TAKEAWAYS

Mizzou earned its third sweep in the past four matches and swept the series.

Brown recorded another big day on the back row, picking up 14 digs a day after producing a 12-dig performance.

Fuentes dished out 30 or more assists in a three-set match for the sixth time this season.

Deberg’s 14 kills give her an even 400 for the season in just 22 matches. She finishes the regular season averaging 4.71 digs per set.

Mizzou held its opponent to under .200 hitting for the third time in the past four matches.

UP NEXT

Thursday’s match concludes the SEC schedule for the Tigers. The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, April 4. Due to COVID considerations, the NCAA has adopted a 48-team tournament for the 2020-21 championship with all matches played in Omaha, Neb.