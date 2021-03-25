NFL free agents 2021: Best players still available at each position, including Alex Smith, Richard Sherman

NFL free agency has been fast and furious again in 2021. In the first week, most of the key signings and re-signings were made across the league. But there are plenty of players still available who are capable of contributing well to a team.

For some of these remaining unrestricted free agents, there will be a much longer wait for a landing spot for next season. For many, they will see their time in the NFL — because of age, injuries or other reasons — come to an unceremonious end on the open market.

Here’s looking at the best of who’s left looking for jobs, including several big-name veterans.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2021: Tracking the top 50 signings, all the best by position

NFL free agents 2021: The best players still available at each position

Quarterbacks

Alex Smith, Washington

AJ McCarron, Texans

Chase Daniel, Lions

Colt McCoy, Giants

Matt Barkley, Bills

Ryan Griffin, Buccaneers

Blaine Gabbert, Buccaneers

Nate Sudfeld, Eagles

Sean Mannion, Vikings

The viable backup market dried up quickly with Mitchell Trubisky (Bills), Tyrod Taylor (Texans), Jacoby Brissett (Dolphins) and Joe Flacco (Eagles) among those notable names getting No. 2 jobs. Smith did start for Washington, but he would valuable as a seasoned No. 2, as well.

Running backs

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

James Conner, Steelers

Todd Gurley, Falcons

Matt Breida, Dolphins

Duke Johnson, Texans

Brian Hill, Falcons

T.J. Yeldon, Bills

Chris Thompson, Jaguars

Dion Lewis, Giants

Rex Burkhead, Patriots

Adrian Peterson, Lions

Le’Veon Bell, Chiefs

Wayne Gallman, Giants

Corey Clement, Eagles

Jerick McKinnon, 49ers

The Buccaneers and Steelers look like they’re headed toward addressing running back in the draft. Fournette has gotten more interest than Conner. Otherwise, once again the ample supply is hurting the demand.

Wide receivers

Antonio Brown, Buccaneeers

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs

Danny Amendola, Lions

Adam Humphries, Titans

Willie Snead, Ravens

Golden Tate, Giants

Damiere Byrd, Patriots

Marqise Lee, Patriots

Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

Dez Bryant, Ravens

Tavon Austin, Packers

Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

Trent Taylor, 49ers

Mohamed Sanu, Lions

Marvin Hall, Browns

Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

Brown is still a good bet to return to the Bucs at the right price. Watkins will likely land as a complementary wideout somewhere. Then there are a bunch of underwhelming, limited slot options here and faded veterans such as Bryant and Jeffery.

Tight ends

Tyler Eifert, Jaguars

Virgil Green, Chargers

Demetrius Harris, Bears

MyCole Pruitt, Titans

Richard Rodgers, Eagles

Seth DeValve, Cardinals

Jordan Reed, 49ers

Luke Willson, Seahawks

Nick O’Leary, Raiders

Jeremy Sprinkle, Washington

Ricky Seals-Jones, Chiefs

Eifert was a surprise pass by the Jaguars, who need to think more about that position as a key target for Lawrence. There’s not much else to see here anymore except aging journeymen.

Offensive tackles

MItchell Schwartz, Chiefs

Eric Fisher, Chiefs

Russell Okung, Panthers

Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers

Cameron Fleming, Giants

Dennis Kelly, Titans

Bobby Massie, Bears

Jason Peters, Eagles

Demar Doston, Broncos

Jared Veldheer, Packers

Sam Young, Raiders

Bobby Hart, Bengals

Le’Raven Clark, Colts

Cedric Ogbuehi, Seahawks

Julie’n Davenport, Dolphins

Marshall Newhouse, Titans

Schwartz has more appeal from the Chiefs’ former starting duo, but age and injuries are concerns with both. Okung and Villanueva are the only real left-side plug-and-play options with their experience. The rest are mostly swing tackles for depth.

Guards

Lane Taylor, Packers

James Carpenter, Falcons

Trai Turner, Chargers

J.R. Sweezy, Cardinals

D.J. Fluker, Ravens

Brian Winters, Bills

Jermaine Eluemenor, Patriots

Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs

Forrest Lamp, Chargers

Tom Compton, 49ers

Stefen Wisniewski, Chiefs

James Ferentz, Patriots

The Packers didn’t keep Corey Linsley inside and seem OK moving on from Taylor with Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick as their best options. Turner and Fluker can still be OK starters if a team needs them. As injuries happen, some of these guys will be signed for pure depth.

Centers

Austin Reiter, Chiefs

Brett Jones, Vikings

Ben Garland, 49ers

Joe Looney, Cowboys

Reiter has a good chance to return for the Chiefs. Jones and Looney might end up starting somewhere in the end.

Defensive tackles

Tyrone Crawford, Cowboys

Jurrell Casey, Broncos

Geno Atkins, Bengals

Danny Shelton, Lions

DaQuan Jones, Titans

Corey Peters, Cardinals

Abry Jones, Jaguars

DeMarcus Walker, Broncos

Steve McLendon, Buccaneers

Christian Covington, Bengals

Damon Harrison, Packers

Ndamukong Suh returning to the Buccaneers has made this group mostly aging former standouts. After Crawford, it’s hard to see much activity here.

Edge rushers

Melvin Ingram, Chargers

Jadeveon Clowney, Titans

Justin Houston, Colts

Aldon Smith, Cowboys

Carlos Dunlap, Seahawks

Adrian Clayborn, Browns

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington

Olivier Vernon, Browns

Everson Griffin, Lions

Trent Murphy, Bills

Kyler Fackrell, Giants (signed with Chargers)

John Simon, Patriots

Alex Okafor, Chiefs

Taco Charlton, Chiefs

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chiefs

Ingram and Clowney can still bring it, but they have been plagued by durability issues later in their careers. Houston, Smith and Dunlap should get a little more interest, at least, as situational pass rushers. Age is a big limiting factor here, too.

Linebackers

K.J. Wright, Seahawks

Vince Williams, Steelers

Avery Williamson, Steelers

Damien Wilson, Chiefs

Sean Lee, Cowboys

De’Vondre Campbell, Cardinals

Tahir Whitehead, Panthers

B.J. Goodson, Browns

Elandon Roberts, Dolphins

Eric Wilson, Vikings

Bruce Irvin, Seahawks

Deone Bucannon, Buccaneers

Dylan Cole, Texans

Patrick Onwuasor, Jets

Josh Bynes, Bengals

Kyle Wilber, Raiders

Mychal Kendricks, Washington

Neville Hewitt, Jets

Wright, a long-time strong starter who didn’t lose much in 2020, might end up returning to the Seahawks with no big outside offers. The issue is that he’s going into his age 32 season and coming off a shoulder injury. There are some decent rotational guys at this point and not much else.

Cornerbacks

Richard Sherman, 49ers

Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks

Malcolm Butler, Titans

Mackensie Alexander, Bengals

Brian Poole, Jets

Nickell Robey-Coleman, Eagles

Breshaud Breeland, Chiefs

Steven Nelson, Steelers

Casey Hayward, Chargers

Gareon Conley, Texans

A.J. Bouye, Broncos

Buster Skrine, Bears

Josh Norman, Bills

Jason McCourty, Patriots

D.J. Hayden, Texans

Daryl Roberts, Lions

Sherman still could end up back in a familiar scheme, such as with Robert Saleh’s Jets, Gus Bradley’s Raiders or Dan Quinn’s Cowboys. Dunbar had a disappointing stint in Seattle after coming over from the other Washington. The slot options such as Alexander, Poole, Skrine and Hayden have some appeal for nickel depth. The older outside guys will have a tougher time.

Safeties

Malik Hooker, Colts

Xavier Woods, Cowboys

Tre Boston, Panthers

Bradley McDougald, Jets

Duron Harmon, Lions

Daniel Sorenson, Chiefs

Karl Joseph, Browns

Anthony Levine, Ravens

Andrew Sendejo, Browns

Will Parks, Broncos

D.J. Swearinger, Saints

Damarious Randall, Seahawks

Sean Davis, Steelers

Josh Jones, Jaguars

Safety tends to be a slow market because after the special guys such as Justin Simmons, Marcus Williams, Marcus Maye and Anthony Harris get their deals, then it’s about interchangeable veterans tied to landing in the right scheme. Hooker and Woods make enough plays when healthy to get more consideration.

Kickers

Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals

Stephen Gostkowski, Titans

Dan Bailey, Vikings

Mike Nugent, Cardinals

The Cardinals moved on with Matt Prater. The Titans and Vikings look like they’re going for younger options. The kicking carousel never stops.

Punters

Jordan Berry, Steelers

Thomas Morstead, Saints

Chris Jones, Cowboys

There’s not much to see here with Morstead and Jones being expected cuts. Berry has a good chance to end up competing elsewhere in camp.