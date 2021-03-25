NFL Draft order 2021: Updated list of picks for all 7 rounds, team-by-team selections

With the bulk of NFL free agency in the books, most teams and fans can start looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.

The draft is considered to be a solid one, and is especially strong at quarterback, receiver, and on the offensive line. Teams that need upgrades on that side of the ball should have a chance to make some big moves.

Trevor Lawrence will almost certainly be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 pick, but after that, the draft is wide open. What we do know is the 2021 NFL Draft order, as that has been set following the addition of compensatory picks as well as a few forfeited draft picks league wide.

There are also a lot of trades that have shaken up the 2021 NFL draft order. Notably, the Seahawks have offloaded their picks and have just three remaining while several other teams have an embarrassment of riches with which to add talent.

Below is the complete NFL Draft order for 2021 now that compensatory picks have been awarded, plus a list of picks for all 32 teams.

Jump to team-by-team draft picks :

NFL Draft order 2021: Picks for all seven rounds

There are 259 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that includes 37 compensatory picks or “Special Compensatory picks”.

In order to qualify for a compensatory pick, the team that is awarded one has to have lost a free agent during the 2020 offseason. From there, the NFL uses an undisclosed formula to distribute the compensatory picks based on the player’s salary and based on how much playing time the free agent has. For example, the New England Patriots lost Tom Brady last offseason. Given his salary and his time on the field, the Patriots qualify for the top compensatory pick in the third round of this year’s draft.

Usually, the NFL has a limit of 32 compensatory selections, but this year, there were a few extra this year, one of which came as an accounting error that initially didn’t give the Patriots a fifth-round compensatory pick. These extra selections for teams will take place during Rounds 3-7.

Here is the complete selection order for all seven rounds.

First round

RoundPickOverallTeam
111Jacksonville Jaguars
122New York Jets
133Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
144Atlanta Falcons
155Cincinnati Bengals
166Philadelphia Eagles
177Detroit Lions
188Carolina Panthers
199Denver Broncos
11010Dallas Cowboys
11111New York Giants
11212San Francisco 49ers
11313Los Angeles Chargers
11414Minnesota Vikings
11515New England Patriots
11616Arizona Cardinals
11717Las Vegas Raiders
11818Miami Dolphins
11919Washington Football Team
12020Chicago Bears
12121Indianapolis Colts
12222Tennessee Titans
12323New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
12424Pittsburgh Steelers
12525Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
12626Cleveland Browns
12727Baltimore Ravens
12828New Orleans Saints
12929Green Bay Packers
13030Buffalo Bills
13131Kansas City Chiefs
13232Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second round

RoundPickOverallTeam
2133Jacksonville Jaguars
2234New York Jets
2335Atlanta Falcons
2436Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
2537Philadelphia Eagles
2638Cincinnati Bengals
2739Carolina Panthers
2840Denver Broncos
2941Detroit Lions
21042New York Giants
21143San Francisco 49ers
21244Dallas Cowboys
21345Jacksonville Jaguars from Minnesota Vikings
21446New England Patriots
21547Los Angeles Chargers
21648Las Vegas Raiders
21749Arizona Cardinals
21850Miami Dolphins
21951Washington Football Team
22052Chicago Bears
22153Tennessee Titans
22254Indianapolis Colts
22355Pittsburgh Steelers
22456Seattle Seahawks
22557Los Angeles Rams
22658Baltimore Ravens
22759Cleveland Browns
22860New Orleans Saints
22961Buffalo Bills
23062Green Bay Packers
23163Kansas City Chiefs
23264Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Third round

RoundPickOverallTeam
3165Jacksonville Jaguars
3266New York Jets
3367Houston Texans
3468Atlanta Falcons
3569Cincinnati Bengals
3670Philadelphia Eagles
3771Denver Broncos
3872Detroit Lions
3973Carolina Panthers
31074Washington Football Team from San Francisco 49ers
31175Dallas Cowboys
31276New York Giants
313 New England Patriots (Choice Forfeited)
31477Los Angeles Chargers
31578Minnesota Vikings
31679Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals
31780Las Vegas Raiders
31881Miami Dolphins
31982Washington Football Team
32083Chicago Bears
32184Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts
32285Tennessee Titans
32386New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
32487Pittsburgh Steelers
32588Los Angeles Rams
32689Cleveland Browns
32790Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens
32891Cleveland Browns from New Orleans Saints
32992Green Bay Packers
33093Buffalo Bills
33194Kansas City Chiefs
33295Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33396New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
33497Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
33598New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
33699Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
337100Tennessee Titans (Compensatory Selection)
338101Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
339102San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
340103Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
341104Baltimore Ravens (Special Compensatory Selection)
342105New Orleans Saints (Special Compensatory Selection)

Fourth round

RoundPickOverallTeam
41106Jacksonville Jaguars
42107New York Jets
43108Atlanta Falcons
44109Houston Texans
45110Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
46111Cincinnati Bengals
47112Detroit Lions
48113Carolina Panthers
49114Denver Broncos
410115Dallas Cowboys
411116New York Giants
412117San Francisco 49ers
413118Los Angeles Chargers
414119Minnesota Vikings
415120New England Patriots
416121Las Vegas Raiders
417122New England Patriots from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans
418123Miami Dolphins
419124Washington Football Team
420125Minnesota Vikings from Chicago Bears
421126Tennessee Titans
422127Indianapolis Colts
423128Pittsburgh Steelers
424129Seattle Seahawks
425130Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
426131Baltimore Ravens
427132Cleveland Browns
428133New Orleans Saints
429134Minnesota Vikings from Buffalo Bills (Conditional)
430135Green Bay Packers
431136Kansas City Chiefs
432137Tampa Bay Buccaneers
433138Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
434139New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
435140Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
436141Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
437142Green Bay Packers (Compenstory Selection)
438143Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
439144Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Fifth round

RoundPickOverallTeam
51145Jacksonville Jaguars
52146New York Jets
53147Houston Texans
54148Atlanta Falcons
55149Cincinnati Bengals
56150Philadelphia Eagles
57151Carolina Panthers
58152Denver Broncos
59153Detroit Lions
510154New York Jets from New York Giants
511155San Francisco 49ers
512156Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
513157Minnesota Vikings
514158Houston Texans from New England Patriots
515159Los Angeles Chargers
516160Arizona Cardinals
517161Buffalo Bills from Las Vegas Raiders
518162Las Vegas Raiders from Miami Dolphins
519163Washington Football Team
520164Chicago Bears
521165Indianapolis Colts
522166Tennessee Titans
523167Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks
524168Minnesota Vikings from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens
525169Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams
526170Jacksonville Jaguars from Cleveland Browns
527171Baltimore Ravens
528172San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
529173Green Bay Packers
530174Buffalo Bills
531175Kansas City Chiefs
532176Tampa Bay Buccaneers
533177New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
534178Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
535179Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
536180San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
537181Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
538182Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
539183Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
540184Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Sixth round

RoundPickOverallTeam
61185Los Angeles Chargers from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans
62186New York Jets
63187Atlanta Falcons
64188New England Patriots from Houston Texans
65189Philadelphia Eagles
66190Cincinnati Bengals
67191Denver Broncos
68192Dallas Cowboys from Detroit Lions
69193Carolina Panthers
610194San Francisco 49ers
611195Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots
612196New York Giants
613197New England Patriots
614198Los Angeles Chargers
615199Minnesota Vikings
616200Las Vegas Raiders
617201New York Giants from Arizona Cardinals
618202Cincinnati Bengals from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
619203Houston Texans from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins
620204Chicago Bears
621205Tennessee Titans
622206Indianapolis Colts
623207Kansas City Chiefs from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins
624208Chicago Bears from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins (Conditional)
625209Los Angeles Rams
626210Baltimore Ravens
627211Cleveland Browns
628212Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints
629213Buffalo Bills
630214Green Bay Packers
631215Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs
632216Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
633217Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
634218New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
635219Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
636220Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
637221Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
638222Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
639223Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
640224Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
641225Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
642226Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
643227Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
644228Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

Seventh round

RoundPickOverallTeam
71229New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars
72230San Francisco from New York Jets
73231Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
74232Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins
75233Houston Texans from Cincinnati Bengals
76234Philadelphia Eagles
77235Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks
78236Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers
79237Denver Broncos
710238Dallas Cowboys
711239Denver Broncos from New York Giants
712240Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers
713241Los Angeles Chargers
714 Minnesota Vikings (Choice Forfeited)
715242New England Patriots
716243Arizona Cardinals
717244Washington Football Team from Las Vegas Raiders
718245Pittsburgh Steelers from Miami Dolphins
719246Washington Football Team
720247Arizona Cardinals from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders
721248Indianapolis Colts
722249Jacksonville Jaguars from Tennessee Titans
723250Seattle Seahawks
724251Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers
725252Los Angeles Rams
726253Denver Broncos from Cleveland Browns
727254Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens
728255New Orleans Saints
729256Green Bay Packers
730257Cleveland Browns from Buffalo Bills
731258Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs
732259Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Draft order 2021: Picks for all 32 teams

This year, 19 NFL teams ended up receiving compensatory picks. They were as follows: Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Bears, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Buccaneers and Titans.

The Cowboys received a league-high four compensatory pick, the most any team can get in a given year. Dallas lost Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Randall Cobb and Xavier Su’a-Filo in free agency last year. Here is each franchise’s list of selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

RoundPick
116
217
516
716
720 (from Bears through Raiders)
RoundPick
14
23
34
43
54
538 (Compensatory Selection)
539 (Compensatory Selection)
63
635 (Compensatory Selection)
RoundPick
226
341 (Special Compensatory Selection)
426
527
540 (Compensatory Selection)
626
RoundPick
130
229
330
517 (from Raiders)
530
629
78 (from Panthers)
RoundPick
18
27
39
48
57
69
638 (Compensatory Selection)
642 (Compensatory Selection)
RoundPick
120
220
320
520
620
637 (Compensatory Selection)
644 (Compensatory Selection)
624 (from Seahawks through Dolphins)
RoundPick
15
26
35
46
55
66
618 (from Dolphins through Texans)
77 (from Lions through Seahawks)
RoundPick
126
227
326
328 (from Saints)
427
45 (from Eagles)
525 (from Rams)
627
730 (from Bills)
RoundPick
110
212
311
336 (Compensatory Selection)
410
433 (Compensatory Selection)
535 (Compensatory Selection)
68 (from Lions)
643 (Compensatory Selection)
710
RoundPick
19
28
37
49
58
67
79
711
726
RoundPick
17
29
38
338 (Compensatory Selection)
47
59
RoundPick
129
230
329
430
437 (Compensatory Selection)
529
534 (Compensatory Selection)
630
636 (Compensatory Selection)
729
RoundPick
33
44
53
514 (from Patriots)
611 (from Cowboys through Patriots)
619 (from Washington through Raiders and Miami)
628 (from Saints)
75 (from Bengals)
RoundPick
121
222
422
521
622
721
RoundPick
11
125 (from Rams)
21
213 (from Vikings)
31
41
425 (from Rams)
51
526 (from Browns)
722 (from Titans
RoundPick
131
231
331
431
439 (Compensatory Selection)
531
537 (Compensatory Selection)
623 (from Steelers through Dolphins)
RoundPick
117
216
316 (from Cardinals)
317
416
518 (from Dolphins)
523 (from Seahawks)
616
RoundPick
113
215
314
334 (Compensatory Selection)
413
515
61 (from Jaguars through Titans)
614
713
RoundPick
225
325
340 (Special Compensatory Selection)
436 (Compensatory selection)
625
725
RoundPick
13 (from Texans)
118
24 (from Texans)
218
318
418
73 (from Texans)
731 (from Chiefs)
RoundPick
114
315
327 (from Ravens)
414
420 (from Bears)
429 (from Bills)
438 (Compensatory Selection)
513
524 (from Steelers through Ravens)
615
639 (Compensatory Selection)
714 (Choice Forfeited)
RoundPick
115
214
313 (Choice Forfeited)
333 (Compensatory Selection)
415
417 (from Cardinals through Texans)
434 (Compensatory Selection)
533 (Compensatory Selection)
64 (from Texans)
613
715
RoundPick
128
228
335 (Compensatory Selection)
342 (Special Compensatory Selection)
428
634 (Compensatory Selection)
71 (from Jaguars)
728
RoundPick
111
210
312
411
612
617 (from Cardinals)
RoundPick
12
123 (from Seahawks)
22
32
323 (from Seahawks)
42
52
510 (from Giants)
62
RoundPick
16
25
36
321 (from Colts)
56
512 (from Cowboys)
65
640 (Compensatory Selection)
641 (Compensatory Selection)
76
712 (from 49ers)
RoundPick
124
223
324
423
435 (Compensatory Selection)
632 (from Buccaneers)
718 (from Dolphins)
727 (from Ravens)
RoundPick
112
211
339 (Special Compensatory Selection)
412
511
528 from Saints
536 (Compensatory Selection)
610
72 (from Jets)
RoundPick
224
424
723
RoundPick
132
232
332
432
532
633 (Compensatory Selection)
724 (from Steelers)
732
RoundPick
122
221
322
337 (Compensatory Selection)
421
522
621
631
74 (from Falcons through Dolphins)
RoundPick
119
219
310 (from 49ers)
319
419
519
717 (from Raiders)
719

