NFL Draft order 2021: Updated list of picks for all 7 rounds, team-by-team selections

With the bulk of NFL free agency in the books, most teams and fans can start looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.
The draft is considered to be a solid one, and is especially strong at quarterback, receiver, and on the offensive line. Teams that need upgrades on that side of the ball should have a chance to make some big moves.
Trevor Lawrence will almost certainly be the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 pick, but after that, the draft is wide open. What we do know is the 2021 NFL Draft order, as that has been set following the addition of compensatory picks as well as a few forfeited draft picks league wide.
There are also a lot of trades that have shaken up the 2021 NFL draft order. Notably, the Seahawks have offloaded their picks and have just three remaining while several other teams have an embarrassment of riches with which to add talent.
Below is the complete NFL Draft order for 2021 now that compensatory picks have been awarded, plus a list of picks for all 32 teams.
Jump to team-by-team draft picks :
NFL Draft order 2021: Picks for all seven rounds
There are 259 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that includes 37 compensatory picks or “Special Compensatory picks”.
In order to qualify for a compensatory pick, the team that is awarded one has to have lost a free agent during the 2020 offseason. From there, the NFL uses an undisclosed formula to distribute the compensatory picks based on the player’s salary and based on how much playing time the free agent has. For example, the New England Patriots lost Tom Brady last offseason. Given his salary and his time on the field, the Patriots qualify for the top compensatory pick in the third round of this year’s draft.
Usually, the NFL has a limit of 32 compensatory selections, but this year, there were a few extra this year, one of which came as an accounting error that initially didn’t give the Patriots a fifth-round compensatory pick. These extra selections for teams will take place during Rounds 3-7.
Here is the complete selection order for all seven rounds.
First round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|1
|1
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|2
|2
|New York Jets
|1
|3
|3
|Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
|1
|4
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|1
|5
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|6
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|7
|7
|Detroit Lions
|1
|8
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|1
|9
|9
|Denver Broncos
|1
|10
|10
|Dallas Cowboys
|1
|11
|11
|New York Giants
|1
|12
|12
|San Francisco 49ers
|1
|13
|13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|14
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|1
|15
|15
|New England Patriots
|1
|16
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|1
|17
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|18
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|1
|19
|19
|Washington Football Team
|1
|20
|20
|Chicago Bears
|1
|21
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|1
|22
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|1
|23
|23
|New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
|1
|24
|24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|25
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
|1
|26
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|1
|27
|27
|Baltimore Ravens
|1
|28
|28
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|29
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|1
|30
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|1
|31
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|32
|32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Second round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|2
|1
|33
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|2
|34
|New York Jets
|2
|3
|35
|Atlanta Falcons
|2
|4
|36
|Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
|2
|5
|37
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|6
|38
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|7
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|2
|8
|40
|Denver Broncos
|2
|9
|41
|Detroit Lions
|2
|10
|42
|New York Giants
|2
|11
|43
|San Francisco 49ers
|2
|12
|44
|Dallas Cowboys
|2
|13
|45
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Minnesota Vikings
|2
|14
|46
|New England Patriots
|2
|15
|47
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|16
|48
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|17
|49
|Arizona Cardinals
|2
|18
|50
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|19
|51
|Washington Football Team
|2
|20
|52
|Chicago Bears
|2
|21
|53
|Tennessee Titans
|2
|22
|54
|Indianapolis Colts
|2
|23
|55
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|24
|56
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|25
|57
|Los Angeles Rams
|2
|26
|58
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|27
|59
|Cleveland Browns
|2
|28
|60
|New Orleans Saints
|2
|29
|61
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|30
|62
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|31
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|32
|64
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Third round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|3
|1
|65
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|2
|66
|New York Jets
|3
|3
|67
|Houston Texans
|3
|4
|68
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|5
|69
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|6
|70
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|7
|71
|Denver Broncos
|3
|8
|72
|Detroit Lions
|3
|9
|73
|Carolina Panthers
|3
|10
|74
|Washington Football Team from San Francisco 49ers
|3
|11
|75
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|12
|76
|New York Giants
|3
|13
|
|New England Patriots (Choice Forfeited)
|3
|14
|77
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|15
|78
|Minnesota Vikings
|3
|16
|79
|Las Vegas Raiders from Arizona Cardinals
|3
|17
|80
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|18
|81
|Miami Dolphins
|3
|19
|82
|Washington Football Team
|3
|20
|83
|Chicago Bears
|3
|21
|84
|Philadelphia Eagles from Indianapolis Colts
|3
|22
|85
|Tennessee Titans
|3
|23
|86
|New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
|3
|24
|87
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|25
|88
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|26
|89
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|27
|90
|Minnesota Vikings from Baltimore Ravens
|3
|28
|91
|Cleveland Browns from New Orleans Saints
|3
|29
|92
|Green Bay Packers
|3
|30
|93
|Buffalo Bills
|3
|31
|94
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|32
|95
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|33
|96
|New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|34
|97
|Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|35
|98
|New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|36
|99
|Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|37
|100
|Tennessee Titans (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|38
|101
|Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|39
|102
|San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
|3
|40
|103
|Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
|3
|41
|104
|Baltimore Ravens (Special Compensatory Selection)
|3
|42
|105
|New Orleans Saints (Special Compensatory Selection)
Fourth round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|4
|1
|106
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|2
|107
|New York Jets
|4
|3
|108
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|4
|109
|Houston Texans
|4
|5
|110
|Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|6
|111
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|7
|112
|Detroit Lions
|4
|8
|113
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|9
|114
|Denver Broncos
|4
|10
|115
|Dallas Cowboys
|4
|11
|116
|New York Giants
|4
|12
|117
|San Francisco 49ers
|4
|13
|118
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|14
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|15
|120
|New England Patriots
|4
|16
|121
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|17
|122
|New England Patriots from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans
|4
|18
|123
|Miami Dolphins
|4
|19
|124
|Washington Football Team
|4
|20
|125
|Minnesota Vikings from Chicago Bears
|4
|21
|126
|Tennessee Titans
|4
|22
|127
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|23
|128
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|24
|129
|Seattle Seahawks
|4
|25
|130
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
|4
|26
|131
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|27
|132
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|28
|133
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|29
|134
|Minnesota Vikings from Buffalo Bills (Conditional)
|4
|30
|135
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|31
|136
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|32
|137
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|33
|138
|Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|34
|139
|New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|35
|140
|Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|36
|141
|Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|37
|142
|Green Bay Packers (Compenstory Selection)
|4
|38
|143
|Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|39
|144
|Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
Fifth round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|5
|1
|145
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5
|2
|146
|New York Jets
|5
|3
|147
|Houston Texans
|5
|4
|148
|Atlanta Falcons
|5
|5
|149
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|6
|150
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|7
|151
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|8
|152
|Denver Broncos
|5
|9
|153
|Detroit Lions
|5
|10
|154
|New York Jets from New York Giants
|5
|11
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|12
|156
|Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
|5
|13
|157
|Minnesota Vikings
|5
|14
|158
|Houston Texans from New England Patriots
|5
|15
|159
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|16
|160
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|17
|161
|Buffalo Bills from Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|18
|162
|Las Vegas Raiders from Miami Dolphins
|5
|19
|163
|Washington Football Team
|5
|20
|164
|Chicago Bears
|5
|21
|165
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|22
|166
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|23
|167
|Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks
|5
|24
|168
|Minnesota Vikings from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens
|5
|25
|169
|Cleveland Browns from Los Angeles Rams
|5
|26
|170
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Cleveland Browns
|5
|27
|171
|Baltimore Ravens
|5
|28
|172
|San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
|5
|29
|173
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|30
|174
|Buffalo Bills
|5
|31
|175
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|32
|176
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|33
|177
|New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|34
|178
|Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|35
|179
|Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|36
|180
|San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|37
|181
|Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|38
|182
|Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|39
|183
|Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|40
|184
|Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Sixth round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|6
|1
|185
|Los Angeles Chargers from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans
|6
|2
|186
|New York Jets
|6
|3
|187
|Atlanta Falcons
|6
|4
|188
|New England Patriots from Houston Texans
|6
|5
|189
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|6
|190
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|7
|191
|Denver Broncos
|6
|8
|192
|Dallas Cowboys from Detroit Lions
|6
|9
|193
|Carolina Panthers
|6
|10
|194
|San Francisco 49ers
|6
|11
|195
|Houston Texans from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots
|6
|12
|196
|New York Giants
|6
|13
|197
|New England Patriots
|6
|14
|198
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|15
|199
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|16
|200
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|17
|201
|New York Giants from Arizona Cardinals
|6
|18
|202
|Cincinnati Bengals from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
|6
|19
|203
|Houston Texans from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins
|6
|20
|204
|Chicago Bears
|6
|21
|205
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|22
|206
|Indianapolis Colts
|6
|23
|207
|Kansas City Chiefs from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins
|6
|24
|208
|Chicago Bears from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins (Conditional)
|6
|25
|209
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|26
|210
|Baltimore Ravens
|6
|27
|211
|Cleveland Browns
|6
|28
|212
|Houston Texans from New Orleans Saints
|6
|29
|213
|Buffalo Bills
|6
|30
|214
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|31
|215
|Tennessee Titans from Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|32
|216
|Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|33
|217
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|34
|218
|New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|35
|219
|Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|36
|220
|Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|37
|221
|Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|38
|222
|Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|39
|223
|Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|40
|224
|Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|41
|225
|Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|42
|226
|Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|43
|227
|Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|44
|228
|Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
Seventh round
|Round
|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|7
|1
|229
|New Orleans Saints from Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|2
|230
|San Francisco from New York Jets
|7
|3
|231
|Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
|7
|4
|232
|Tennessee Titans from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins
|7
|5
|233
|Houston Texans from Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|6
|234
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|7
|235
|Cincinnati Bengals from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks
|7
|8
|236
|Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers
|7
|9
|237
|Denver Broncos
|7
|10
|238
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|11
|239
|Denver Broncos from New York Giants
|7
|12
|240
|Philadelphia Eagles from San Francisco 49ers
|7
|13
|241
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|14
|
|Minnesota Vikings (Choice Forfeited)
|7
|15
|242
|New England Patriots
|7
|16
|243
|Arizona Cardinals
|7
|17
|244
|Washington Football Team from Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|18
|245
|Pittsburgh Steelers from Miami Dolphins
|7
|19
|246
|Washington Football Team
|7
|20
|247
|Arizona Cardinals from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|21
|248
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|22
|249
|Jacksonville Jaguars from Tennessee Titans
|7
|23
|250
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|24
|251
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|25
|252
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|26
|253
|Denver Broncos from Cleveland Browns
|7
|27
|254
|Pittsburgh Steelers from Baltimore Ravens
|7
|28
|255
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|29
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|30
|257
|Cleveland Browns from Buffalo Bills
|7
|31
|258
|Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|32
|259
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This year, 19 NFL teams ended up receiving compensatory picks. They were as follows: Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Panthers, Bears, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Buccaneers and Titans.
The Cowboys received a league-high four compensatory pick, the most any team can get in a given year. Dallas lost Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Randall Cobb and Xavier Su’a-Filo in free agency last year. Here is each franchise’s list of selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Pick
|1
|16
|2
|17
|5
|16
|7
|16
|7
|20 (from Bears through Raiders)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|4
|2
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|38 (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|39 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|3
|6
|35 (Compensatory Selection)
|Round
|Pick
|2
|26
|3
|41 (Special Compensatory Selection)
|4
|26
|5
|27
|5
|40 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|26
|Round
|Pick
|1
|30
|2
|29
|3
|30
|5
|17 (from Raiders)
|5
|30
|6
|29
|7
|8 (from Panthers)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|8
|2
|7
|3
|9
|4
|8
|5
|7
|6
|9
|6
|38 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|42 (Compensatory Selection)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|20
|2
|20
|3
|20
|5
|20
|6
|20
|6
|37 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|44 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|24 (from Seahawks through Dolphins)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|5
|2
|6
|3
|5
|4
|6
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|18 (from Dolphins through Texans)
|7
|7 (from Lions through Seahawks)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|26
|2
|27
|3
|26
|3
|28 (from Saints)
|4
|27
|4
|5 (from Eagles)
|5
|25 (from Rams)
|6
|27
|7
|30 (from Bills)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|10
|2
|12
|3
|11
|3
|36 (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|10
|4
|33 (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|35 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|8 (from Lions)
|6
|43 (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|10
|Round
|Pick
|1
|9
|2
|8
|3
|7
|4
|9
|5
|8
|6
|7
|7
|9
|7
|11
|7
|26
|Round
|Pick
|1
|7
|2
|9
|3
|8
|3
|38 (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|7
|5
|9
|Round
|Pick
|1
|29
|2
|30
|3
|29
|4
|30
|4
|37 (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|29
|5
|34 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|30
|6
|36 (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|29
|Round
|Pick
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|14 (from Patriots)
|6
|11 (from Cowboys through Patriots)
|6
|19 (from Washington through Raiders and Miami)
|6
|28 (from Saints)
|7
|5 (from Bengals)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|21
|2
|22
|4
|22
|5
|21
|6
|22
|7
|21
|Round
|Pick
|1
|1
|1
|25 (from Rams)
|2
|1
|2
|13 (from Vikings)
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|25 (from Rams)
|5
|1
|5
|26 (from Browns)
|7
|22 (from Titans
|Round
|Pick
|1
|31
|2
|31
|3
|31
|4
|31
|4
|39 (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|31
|5
|37 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|23 (from Steelers through Dolphins)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|17
|2
|16
|3
|16 (from Cardinals)
|3
|17
|4
|16
|5
|18 (from Dolphins)
|5
|23 (from Seahawks)
|6
|16
|Round
|Pick
|1
|13
|2
|15
|3
|14
|3
|34 (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|13
|5
|15
|6
|1 (from Jaguars through Titans)
|6
|14
|7
|13
|Round
|Pick
|2
|25
|3
|25
|3
|40 (Special Compensatory Selection)
|4
|36 (Compensatory selection)
|6
|25
|7
|25
|Round
|Pick
|1
|3 (from Texans)
|1
|18
|2
|4 (from Texans)
|2
|18
|3
|18
|4
|18
|7
|3 (from Texans)
|7
|31 (from Chiefs)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|14
|3
|15
|3
|27 (from Ravens)
|4
|14
|4
|20 (from Bears)
|4
|29 (from Bills)
|4
|38 (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|13
|5
|24 (from Steelers through Ravens)
|6
|15
|6
|39 (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|14 (Choice Forfeited)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|15
|2
|14
|3
|13 (Choice Forfeited)
|3
|33 (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|15
|4
|17 (from Cardinals through Texans)
|4
|34 (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|33 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|4 (from Texans)
|6
|13
|7
|15
|Round
|Pick
|1
|28
|2
|28
|3
|35 (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|42 (Special Compensatory Selection)
|4
|28
|6
|34 (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|1 (from Jaguars)
|7
|28
|Round
|Pick
|1
|11
|2
|10
|3
|12
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|17 (from Cardinals)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|2
|1
|23 (from Seahawks)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|23 (from Seahawks)
|4
|2
|5
|2
|5
|10 (from Giants)
|6
|2
|Round
|Pick
|1
|6
|2
|5
|3
|6
|3
|21 (from Colts)
|5
|6
|5
|12 (from Cowboys)
|6
|5
|6
|40 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|41 (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|6
|7
|12 (from 49ers)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|24
|2
|23
|3
|24
|4
|23
|4
|35 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|32 (from Buccaneers)
|7
|18 (from Dolphins)
|7
|27 (from Ravens)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|12
|2
|11
|3
|39 (Special Compensatory Selection)
|4
|12
|5
|11
|5
|28 from Saints
|5
|36 (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|10
|7
|2 (from Jets)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|32
|2
|32
|3
|32
|4
|32
|5
|32
|6
|33 (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|24 (from Steelers)
|7
|32
|Round
|Pick
|1
|22
|2
|21
|3
|22
|3
|37 (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|21
|5
|22
|6
|21
|6
|31
|7
|4 (from Falcons through Dolphins)
|Round
|Pick
|1
|19
|2
|19
|3
|10 (from 49ers)
|3
|19
|4
|19
|5
|19
|7
|17 (from Raiders)
|7
|19