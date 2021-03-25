New tech allows crypto users to mint NFTs with ‘proof of presence’ By Cointelegraph

New tech allows crypto users to mint NFTs with ‘proof of presence’
The latest product from IoTeX, a privacy-focused platform for the Internet of Things, reportedly brings the concept of a smartphone’s trusted execution environment with real-world data to the crypto space.
Head of business development at IoTeX Larry Pang told Cointelegraph that the firm’s Pebble Tracker, a device capable of recording and encrypting data from the physical world, offers a new way to bring data ownership to users. Pebble Tracker is reportedly able to capture data including location, temperature, air quality, motion, and even light levels and record it securely for a variety of blockchain-related applications.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.