NBA trade deadline live: Tracking latest rumors, news, updates on 2021 deadline day

It’s been mostly quiet leading up to the 2021 NBA trade deadline. We’ve seen the rumors and speculation, of course, but little in terms of actual deals.

That could change Thursday. Plenty of notable players have drawn interest recently — Lonzo Ball, John Collins, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo fall into that group — and the pressure of the 3 p.m. ET cutoff could finally force front offices to make moves.

Which contenders will find valuable contributors for the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs? Which sinking teams will emerge as sellers?

Sporting News will be covering all of the action on deadline day. Follow along right here for the latest news and completed deals.

NBA trade news from 2021 deadline day

(All times Eastern)

12:35 a.m. — We aren’t kicking off the deadline with a Woj Bomb, but rather a Woj Sparkler.

The Detroit Pistons are trading guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Kings are sending a 2021 via second-round pick via Lakers and their own 2024 second-rounder to Pistons in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/yXGXXwbsL6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

12:05 a.m. — Has Kyle Lowry played his final game for the Raptors?

Wednesday, March 24

7:45 p.m. — Norman Powell is a pretty popular guy.

The number of teams to express interest in Toronto’s Norman Powell, according to one educated estimate on Trade Deadline Eve, is “in the teens” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 24, 2021

5:30 p.m. — The Timberwolves have “no plans to entertain offers” for Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. Minnesota wants to see that core trio grow under new head coach Chris Finch.

3 p.m. — It appears Harrison Barnes will be staying in Sacramento through the end of the season unless the Kings are blown away by a big offer.

Boston’s attention continues to be on Aaron Gordon, with the likelihood of a deal for Harrison Barnes fading. Kings have no interest in selling low on Barnes, believing he can be a key piece for a playoff push next season. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 24, 2021

1:05 p.m. — Multiple contenders are competing for Cavaliers center JaVale McGee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. There is a “strong sense” that McGee will be sent to another team before the deadline.

10:40 a.m. — John Collins would like to stay in Atlanta, but the Hawks forward knows he may be on the move before the deadline.

“It’s something that you obviously have to get used to, but it’s just the nature of the business and the nature of being an NBA player,” Collins said Tuesday night (via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner). “Obviously, teams having the ability to move you as they choose and trade you is the nature of the game, so I don’t try to think about it too much.

“But I understand things happen, so I always try to have an open mindset.”

9 a.m. — When asked Tuesday night why he wanted to be traded out of Orlando, Magic forward Aaron Gordon didn’t give the standard “no comment” or deny that he had made a request. He essentially confirmed what had been previously reported.

“There’s been times where I just expressed my frustration to management,” Gordon said. “Frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. So, it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say.”

“Frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. Aaron said his frustration has boiled over from the last seven years with the team. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Qi8QjJOv8n — FOX Sports Magic (@FOXSportsMagic) March 24, 2021

Tuesday, March 23

10 p.m. — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski with the latest news on Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell:

Sources: Raptors discussing Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell deals on multiple fronts and those talks are expected to extend into Wednesday — and perhaps even Thursday. Philadelphia, Miami are interested in Lowry, but both have shown restraint in how far they’ll go to get a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2021

Beyond Lowry, Sixers have shown interest in other guards available in the marketplace — including Powell, Lonzo Ball and George Hill, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2021

7:45 p.m. — It’s no secret the Heat are trying to win the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes, but they don’t want to put Goran Dragic or Tyler Herro in any Lowry deal, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

“The success of Miami’s pursuit of Lowry could thus hinge on Toronto’s interest in a young player like the sharpshooting Duncan Robinson or the rookie Precious Achiuwa packaged with Kelly Olynyk’s $12.6 million expiring contract,” Stein wrote in his most recent newsletter. “The Sixers have the edge when it comes to first-round draft picks to sweeten a trade offer.

“This much is clear: Toronto won’t just trade Lowry anywhere. He is considered Raptors royalty in his ninth season with the franchise and management treats him accordingly after Lowry’s pivotal contributions to Toronto’s 2018-19 championship run — and with fresh memories of the criticism for trading a devoted DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio for one season of Kawhi Leonard.”

5:15 p.m. — The Nuggets have looked into acquiring Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. Fournier’s name has also reportedly been brought up in trade discussions between the Celtics and Magic.

3:40 p.m. — Not exactly shocking news here, but Bradley Beal has not indicated that he wants the Wizards to trade him, according to The Washington Post’s Ava Wallace. Beal and the Wizards have been consistent with their messaging all season long.

1:45 p.m. — So . . . Victor Oladipo should probably start packing his bags.

ESPN Sources: Heat and Knicks – w/ summer cap space – are reluctant to offer premium packages for Victor Oladipo, but market’s developed of capped-out teams bidding w/ young player/first-round pick combos. One thing’s become clear: Houston’s likely moving Oladipo before deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2021

1:10 p.m. — Multiple teams claim the Pacers are “listening to pitches” on Malcolm Brogdon, according to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, who also reported that teams are monitoring Domantas Sabonis’ situation in Indiana.

11:40 a.m. — Multiple teams have expressed interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and Chicago is at least listening to offers. The 23-year-old is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

11 a.m. — A note on the asking prices for Harrison Barnes, Aaron Gordon and Victor Oladipo:

Trade deadline could get interesting in the final hours on Thursday. Active teams are expecting—or at least hoping—the asking price for the big ticket players (Oladipo, Gordon, Barnes) drops as the deadline looms. Right now the price for all three being described as pretty high. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 23, 2021

10:15 a.m. — The Celtics are considered the “frontrunners” to acquire Magic forward Aaron Gordon, according to The Action Network’s Matt Moore. Boston has reportedly put two first-round picks on the table, though those picks could come with heavy protections.

9 a.m. — Let’s start with the biggest trade from last week. The Bucks officially acquired P.J. Tucker from the Rockets on Friday, giving them a solid spot-up shooter and defender for the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

“P.J. Tucker checks all the boxes,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He is a great teammate who brings a veteran presence with playoff experience. P.J.’s a versatile, high-IQ defender, and on the offensive end he plays with discipline, is unselfish, and spaces the court with his ability to knock down the three.