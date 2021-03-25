Navalny’s Health Is Deteriorating in Prison, His Lawyers Say

MOSCOW — The health of Aleksei A. Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader who last year survived a nerve agent poisoning, has deteriorated rapidly in recent days with undiagnosed back pain and numbness in one leg, his lawyers said Thursday.

Prison doctors moved Mr. Navalny, who is 44 years old, to a hospital for tests on Wednesday but by evening had returned him to the penal colony east of Moscow where he is serving a sentence of more than two years, without providing an explanation for his symptoms, his lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, told the Russian news media.

“His health condition is extremely unfavorable,” Ms. Mikhailova said after meeting with Mr. Navalny on Thursday. “He is experiencing strong pain in his back” and his right leg has numbed to the point he cannot walk on it, she said. “His right leg is in a terrible state.”

The symptoms began a month ago, she said, but Mr. Navalny had asked the lawyers not to make them public. Only after prison officials on Wednesday declined to allow a meeting with Mr. Navalny did they make their concerns public. “We became afraid for his life and health,” Ms. Mikhailova said.