‘Mr Bondi’ has charges dropped, police to pay $25k in legal fees

Police have dropped charges against a man known as “Mr Bondi”, who was arrested after swimming at the famous beach during the COVID-19 lockdown.
After a months-long legal battle, police today withdrew their case against Dimitri Moskovich.
Mr Moskovich pleaded not guilty in July last year to charges of resisting arrest and failing to comply with a notice in a public place.
“This court has never seen a person less guilty than me,” Mr Moskovich said at the time.
Police have agreed to pay Mr Moskovich’s $25,000 legal fees.
The Bondi local now plans to sue the force for unlawful arrest and assault.