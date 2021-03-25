‘Mr Bondi’ has charges dropped, police to pay $25k in legal fees

Police have dropped charges against a man known as “Mr Bondi”, who was arrested after swimming at the famous beach during the COVID-19 lockdown .

After a months-long legal battle, police today withdrew their case against Dimitri Moskovich.

Mr Moskovich pleaded not guilty in July last year to charges of resisting arrest and failing to comply with a notice in a public place.

“This court has never seen a person less guilty than me,” Mr Moskovich said at the time.

The Eastern Suburbs local was arrested during the height of Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown. (9News)

Police have agreed to pay Mr Moskovich’s $25,000 legal fees.