Missing Port Macquarie woman Adele Morrison’s car found

The car of a woman missing on the NSW Mid North Coast has been found in floodwaters.

Adele Morrison, 78, was last seen leaving her home in Port Macquarie about 6am on Tuesday, March 16 to travel to Gloucester.

Investigations found Ms Morrison went to a shopping centre at Gloucester about 10.45am on the same day, but her movements after this remain unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Yesterday her car was found in floodwaters at Barrington River, Barrington, but there was no one inside.

Police and family continue to hold serious concerns for Ms Morrison’s welfare due to her age and current weather conditions in the area.

It is also out of character for Ms Morrison not to have made contact with family members.