Metaco partners with IBM for secure digital asset orchestration system By Cointelegraph

Digital asset security infrastructure outfit Metaco has partnered with tech conglomerate IBM (NYSE:) to utilize the latter’s cloud platform for enterprise-grade digital asset custody solutions.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, Metaco will leverage IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services for its digital asset orchestration system.