Metaco partners with IBM for secure digital asset orchestration system By Cointelegraph

Metaco partners with IBM for secure digital asset orchestration system
Digital asset security infrastructure outfit Metaco has partnered with tech conglomerate IBM (NYSE:) to utilize the latter’s cloud platform for enterprise-grade digital asset custody solutions.
According to a press statement issued on Thursday, Metaco will leverage IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services for its digital asset orchestration system.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.