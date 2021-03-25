Meme Stocks GameStop, Koss and AMC Have Their Day Again By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – It’s meme stocks day again. After all, it had been some time since they had a burst the same day.

GameStop (NYSE:), the most favorite of the Reddit gang, and Koss (NASDAQ:) were up over 40% each while their partner in the party, AMC (NYSE:), rose 22%.

Meme stocks have a cult following of their own and it all started January when a gang of Reddit followers, WallStreetBets, came together online to teach the biggies a lesson, all of whom were short on the video game retailer.

The coming together of the and burned a hedge fund or two. But since then, the picture has gotten so murky that none knows who is the winner and who the loser. But the wild party continues, ignoring all fundamentals, be it disappointing results in case of GameStop or delayed movie releases that would hurt AMC.

Tuesday, GameStop reported earnings that came below expectations. It reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $2.12 billion compared with consensus estimates for EPS of $1.35 on revenue of $2.21 billion.

Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral after the quarterly results, saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

Similarly, AMC shares were down 4% Wednesday on news that Disney would delay the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow to July. Disney also said it would release the movie to at-home streaming at the same time.    

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR