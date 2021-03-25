Masters won’t require fans to test negative for COVID

Back in January, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley confirmed that a limited number of spectators would be permitted onto the course for the Masters scheduled for April 8-11. That hasn’t changed, but those attending practice rounds and also individuals holding daily tournament tickets and series badges will no longer be required to produce negative COVID-19 tests.

Per ESPN’s Bob Harig and GolfWeek, Masters ticket holders were notified of this decision via an email. The email added that those with tickets to Berckmans Place, the tournament’s high-end hospitality venue, must take at-home coronavirus tests 72-hours before arriving. They will also undergo on-site testing.

Harig wrote that it’s unclear how many paying patrons will attend this year’s Masters. Spectators are required to wear proper face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.

Earlier this month, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that he is not yet considering limiting attendance for tournaments only to those who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots. Next week, the Miami Heat will open two lower bowl sections for fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days. NFL Draft officials are embracing a similar policy for a portion of its Draft Theatre for the player-selection process that will be held in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, from April 29 through May 1.

Thus far, no North American professional sports league has announced intentions to utilize so-called “vaccine passports” to restrict attendances for games and other events.