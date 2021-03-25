Marianne Faithful Opens Up on Financial Struggle and Lasting Effects of Covid-19 Diagnosis

Instagram

The ‘As Tears Go By’ singer says she really needs money as she talks about her delayed biopic and the aftereffects of the coronavirus following her diagnosis last year.

Marianne Faithfull is struggling financially, with her work put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “As Tears Go By” singer – who battled coronavirus last year – has admitted things are “really quite desperate” in her life after plans for a biopic about her – in which she’d be played by “Bohemian Rhapsody” actress Lucy Boynton – was placed on hold due to the global health crisis.

She told the “Broken Record” podcast, “I really need the money.”

“The pandemic f***ed me up.”

The veteran performer is still struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19 and is still “really frightened” that she won’t be able to sing anymore.

She said, “I got so ill, I nearly died.”

“I’ve got what they call long-term Covid.”

“I was in hospital and all I remember about it is that I was in a very, very dark place and I presume that was being very close to death.”

“I’ve been working on my singing, practising singing with a friend of mine who plays guitar, because I am really frightened that I wouldn’t be able to sing anymore.”

The 74-year-old star previously admitted she was hoping for a “miracle” that would allow her to sing again.

She said, “I may not be able to sing ever again. Maybe that’s over.”

“I would be incredibly upset if that was the case, but, on the other hand, I am 74.”

“I don’t feel cursed and I don’t feel invincible. I just feel f**king human.”

“But what I do believe in, which gives me hope, I do believe in miracles. You know, the doctor, this really nice National Health doctor, she came to see me and she told me that she didn’t think my lungs would ever recover.”

“And where I finally ended up is: OK, maybe they won’t, but maybe, by a miracle, they will. I don’t know why I believe in miracles. I just do. Maybe I have to, the journey I’ve been on, the things that I’ve put myself through, that I’ve got through so far and I’m OK. Does that sound really corny?”

Marianne admitted doctors didn’t expect her to survive when she was hospitalised and discovered afterwards that her notes stated she should receive “palliative care” only.

Fortunately, she pulled through but is bemused by the aftereffects.

She said, “Three things: the memory, fatigue and my lungs are still not OK – I have to have oxygen and all that stuff. The side-effects are so strange. Some people come back from it but they can’t walk or speak. Awful…”

“It’s wild, the things I forget. Short-term. I remember the distant past very well. It’s recent things I can’t remember. And that’s ghastly. Awful. You wouldn’t believe how awful it is.”