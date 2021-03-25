Magic trade Evan Fournier to Celtics

The Orlando Magic appear to be tearing down their entire roster leading up to Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline.

Not long after they agreed to a blockbuster deal to send Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, the Magic traded veteran guard Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second-round picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report to deal.

The New York Knicks were also said to have interest in Fournier.

Fournier, 28, is averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game this season. The former French League All-Star has been with the Magic since 2014.

The Magic are determined to stockpile draft picks and build around young players like Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz. Aaron Gordon, who clearly wants out of Orlando, is also expected to be traded ahead of the deadline.

The Celtics entered Thursday with a record of 21-23 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season, but Danny Ainge is obviously not ready to throw in the towel.