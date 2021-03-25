Magic trade Aaron Gordon to Nuggets

Aaron Gordon has been at the center of trade rumors for what feels like years now, and the Orlando Magic star is finally on the move.

The Magic traded Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple reports. Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick are headed to Orlando in the deal.

Gordon was frustrated with the Magic and explained earlier this week why he wanted to be traded. It became obvious that Orlando was going to give him his wish after All-Star Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier were also traded earlier on Thursday.

Gordon, 25, was the fourth overall pick by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft. He is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

The Nuggets entered Thursday with a record of 26-18 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. They also acquired veteran center JaVale McGee at the deadline, so they seem intent on trying to contend this season.